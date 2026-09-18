Bigg Boss 20: This male contestant evicted from show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 spared everyone in its first week, but the second week has reportedly brought the season’s first exit. According to sources close to the show, Rohed Khan has been evicted.

Rohed landed in the danger zone alongside Aasif Khan and Scout after the three were nominated for discussing nominations inside the house. The decision sparked an argument over fairness, with Aasif openly questioning why the group had been punished.

That made this week’s result one to watch. With Rohed now reportedly out, Aasif and Scout appear to have survived the eviction.

The makers have yet to confirm Rohed’s exit on air. Viewers will have to wait for the episode to see how the announcement plays out and how his fellow contestants react.