Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is currently one of the most talked about shows in India. The show premiered on September 6 and all the contestants have already managed to grab the headlines.

Bigg Boss has never been just about the trophy and prize money. Over the years, the reality show has managed to bring some of the biggest names from television, films, sports and international entertainment under one roof. And for several of them, the reported remuneration has been equally staggering.

While contestant contracts are not officially made public, several media reports over the years have revealed the alleged fees paid to some of the biggest names associated with the show.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Here are the highest-paid Bigg Boss contestants reported across different seasons.

Pamela Anderson, Sreeshanth and Khali have been a part of various seasons of Bigg Boss (Instagram)

Top 10 highest-paid contestants ever

1. Pamela Anderson – Bigg Boss 4

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson remains one of the most talked-about high-paid participants in Bigg Boss history. The Baywatch actress entered Bigg Boss 4 as a guest and reportedly received around Rs 2.5 crore for just three days inside the house.

Her short appearance made headlines at the time, and later reports have continued to cite her as the highest-paid guest associated with the franchise.

2. Rimi Sen – Bigg Boss 9

3. Sreesanth – Bigg Boss 12

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth was one of the biggest celebrity names of Bigg Boss 12. According to reports, Sreesanth was paid approximately Rs 50 lakh per week for his stint on the show. He went on to finish the season as the runner-up, losing the trophy to Dipika Kakar.

4. The Great Khali – Bigg Boss 4

WWE star The Great Khali was another massive celebrity signing for Bigg Boss. Reports have claimed that he was paid around Rs 50 lakh per week during Season 4. Khali eventually became the runner-up of the season, which was won by Shweta Tiwari.

5. Karanvir Bohra – Bigg Boss 12

Karanvir Bohra was reportedly one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 12. The television actor was said to be earning approximately Rs 20 lakh per week during his journey in the house.

6. Gaurav Khanna – Bigg Boss 19

Television actor Gaurav Khanna reportedly commanded one of the biggest weekly fees in the show’s recent history. Reports during Bigg Boss 19 claimed that the Anupamaa actor was being paid around Rs 17.5 lakh per week.

7. Aly Goni – Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard contestant, reportedly commanded a hefty fee of around Rs 16 lakh per week. Reports estimated that he earned nearly Rs 2.8 crore during his stint on the show.

8. Dipika Kakar – Bigg Boss 12

Dipika Kakar entered Bigg Boss 12 as one of the biggest television names of the season. She went on to win the season, defeating Sreesanth in the finale. She reportedly charged Rs 15 lakhs per week.

9. Sumbul Touqeer Khan – Bigg Boss 16

Sumbul Touqeer Khan was reportedly the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress was said to be earning around Rs 12 lakh per week during her stint on the show.

10. Ankita Lokhande – Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss 17 as one of the season’s biggest television names and was reportedly among its highest-paid contestants. She allegedly charged around Rs 11–12 lakh per week for her stay inside the house.

Bigg Boss salaries remain a guessing game

One thing remains common across almost every Bigg Boss salary list, most contestant fees are based on media reports rather than publicly released contracts. The numbers can also vary from one publication to another depending on whether the fee includes bonuses, extensions, appearance charges or other contractual components.

What is certain, however, is that Bigg Boss has repeatedly attracted contestants whose celebrity value comes with a hefty reported price tag.

So, who is getting paid the most to stay inside the Bigg Boss 20 house this year?