Mumbai: Hosted by the Bollywood superstar, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and is set to run for the next three months. While the contestants’ personalities, fights and friendships are keeping fans hooked, curiosity around their remuneration and that of the show’s host is equally high.

Salman Khan has now become almost synonymous with the Hindi version of Bigg Boss. Having hosted the show from season 4 onwards, the actor has played a major role in shaping its popularity, particularly with his much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar appearances.

Every weekend, Salman steps inside the show to interact with the contestants, address their behaviour, offer advice and, at times, give them a much-needed reality check. Given his massive popularity and the importance of his presence on the show, his remuneration has always been a topic of interest among fans.

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How much is Salman Khan earning from Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan has hosted 17 seasons of the Hindi version of Bigg Boss, from season 4 through season 19, along with Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Over the years, his fee has increased significantly. Reports have previously claimed that his per-episode remuneration ranged between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore until around 2015. During Bigg Boss 13, his reported fee went up to around Rs 13–15 crore per episode, with his overall remuneration for the season reportedly crossing Rs 350 crore.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20 premiere day (Image Source: JioHotstar/X)

According to the latest information reported by Variety India, Salman Khan is earning Rs 15 crore or more every weekend for Bigg Boss 20. This would make him one of the highest-paid hosts on Indian television.

Before Bhaijaan, who hosted Bigg Boss?

Salman Khan may be the face most viewers associate with Bigg Boss today, but the show had several other prominent hosts before him. Arshad Warsi hosted the first season, followed by Shilpa Shetty in Season 2 and Amitabh Bachchan in Season 3. Farah Khan later hosted the special Bigg Boss Halla Bol edition.

Salman Khan eventually took over from Season 4 and turned his Weekend Ka Vaar appearances into one of the most anticipated parts of the reality show.

As Bigg Boss 20 unfolds, it remains to be seen which contestant manages to emerge as the season’s biggest star.

Are you watching Bigg Boss 20? Who is your favourite contestant so far? Let us know in the comments below.