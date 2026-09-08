Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has barely begun, but the drama inside the house is already picking up pace. From new friendships and early rivalries to contestants trying to find their footing, the latest season has wasted no time giving viewers plenty to talk about. And now, the race for the first captain of the season has officially begun.

While the show has been facing plenty of discussion on social media over its contestant lineup, with many viewers questioning the absence of bigger and more familiar faces, the housemates are already getting down to business. The first captaincy task has taken place, and three contestants have emerged as contenders for the coveted position.

Bigg Boss 20 first captaincy

According to Film Window, the three contestants who have emerged as contenders for the first Captaincy of Bigg Boss 20 are Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, rapper Yung DSA and Aasif.

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Aasif Khan, Yung DSA and Gullu in captaincy race

The task involved a cake-based setup which began in the last night episode itself. Gullu, Yung DSA and Aasif have made it through and will now be competing for the first Captaincy of the season.

With the first captain often getting an opportunity to establish authority inside the Bigg Boss house, all eyes will now be on how these three contestants play their cards.

The first captaincy battle could set the tone for the weeks ahead. While some contestants are still trying to understand the dynamics of the house, Gullu, Yung DSA and Aasif have already managed to put themselves in the spotlight.

Nomination drama also begins

Meanwhile, the captaincy task is not the only major development inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The first nomination task has also reportedly taken place, adding another layer of tension among the contestants.

At present, there is no confirmed information about the names of the nominated contestants. However, with both nominations and the first captaincy battle already making their way into the game, the contestants are slowly entering what could be the real test of their Bigg Boss journey.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20.