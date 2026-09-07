Why Pakistani viewers are slamming Bigg Boss 20 makers

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has finally kicked off with its grand premiere on September 6, but the much-awaited season has already left a section of viewers disappointed. After weeks of speculation around names like Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal, Niti Taylor and several other popular celebrities, fans were expecting a star-studded lineup.

However, the premiere episode turned out to be quite different from what many had anticipated, with the contestant lineup receiving mixed reactions online.

The list of participants has already divided the audience right from the start. While names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Yung DSA, ScoutOP, Gullu and Uditi Singh have found early support, several viewers feel the overall lineup does not match the expectations from the show’s 20th season.

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Pakistani viewers react to Bigg Boss 20 contestants

The reactions have also come from across the border, with some Pakistani viewers and critics expressing their disappointment over the casting.

Momin Ali Munshi, prominent Pakistani digital content creator and founder of Galaxy Lollywood, reacted to the premiere on his Instagram Stories and questioned the casting.

He wrote, “W** IS THIS CASTING BIGG BOSS!!!! Weakest lineup in the 20 year history of the show. Abhi last week tak names such as Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal were making the rounds and now this trash.”

He further mentioned Geeta Basra and Faisal Khan, adding, “Hell even Geeta Basra and Faisal Khan, who I was like chalo some Bollywood names will be here, backed out?”

Momin also pointed out that the 20th season was expected to be much grander, especially with other reality shows competing for the audience’s attention.

“This was the 20th season. It was supposed to be GRAND. You were supposed to give a takkar to Lock Upp, Alliance waghera and reclaim your OG reality show throne. Beyond disappointed!!!” he wrote.

Another Pakistani critic, Dr Ejaz Waris, also shared his reaction to the lineup, calling it the “Most Boring Contestants Ever in the History of Bigg Boss.”

He wrote that despite being a regular viewer of the show, he found the premiere disappointing and felt that the contestants lacked the spark and entertainment value usually associated with Bigg Boss. He also said that even Salman Khan’s presence could not completely lift the energy of the premiere.

More reactions.

Not everyone is disappointed

However, not everyone is ready to write off Bigg Boss 20 just yet. Some viewers have defended the contestants, pointing out that the season has only just begun and it may be too early to judge the participants based solely on the premiere.

Many believe the contestants could reveal completely different personalities once they settle into the house, form relationships and get involved in the game’s twists and conflicts.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list

The 16 contestants currently in the Bigg Boss 20 house include:

MC Mary Kom

Kanika Mann

Mahhi Vij

Aasif Khan

Aamrapali Dubey

Arishfa Khan

Aman Gandhi

Isha Rikhi

Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer

Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP)

Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)

Uditi Singh

Love Gill

Harsh Machare (Yung DSA)

Rhiti Tiwari

Rohed Khan

With Bigg Boss 20 only getting started, it remains to be seen whether the contestants manage to win over the audience in the coming weeks or whether the criticism surrounding the lineup continues.

What’s your take on the Bigg Boss 20 contestants list? Comment below!