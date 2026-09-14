Bigg Boss 20 week 1 ranks: Top 5 contestants, Qazi defeats all

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has completed its first week, and the reality show has already delivered plenty of drama, entertainment and viral moments. Premiering on September 6 with 16 contestants, the season has seen several housemates quickly make their presence felt and grab the audience’s attention.

While it is still early days, some contestants have clearly managed to stand out more than others. Now, a social media page known for sharing Bigg Boss-related updates has revealed its week 1 rankings, giving fans an idea of who made the strongest impression in the opening week.

According to BBTak, which is known for sharing Bigg Boss updates, these are the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 20 in week 1.

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Bigg Boss 20 week 1 top 5 contestants

1. Qazi Touqeer

Singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the opening week. Known for his dramatic personality and nostalgic connection with the audience, the Fame Gurukul 2005 winner has quickly become a talking point inside the Bigg Boss house.

His signature line, “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!”, has also caught the attention of viewers and added to his growing popularity.

2. Scout OP

Popular gaming creator Scout OP has secured the second spot in the week 1 rankings. His strong personality and interactions inside the house have helped him make an early impact.

3. Gullu

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has grabbed the third position. His presence and entertaining moments have made him one of the contestants to watch out for this season.

4. Kanika Mann

Television actress Kanika Mann has also managed to make it to the top 5. Her personality and involvement in the house have helped her connect with viewers during the first week.

5. Arishfa Khan

Social media star Arishfa Khan rounds off the top 5 rankings. She has been among the contestants attracting attention since the show’s premiere.

No eviction in week 1

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 20 saw no eviction during the first week. With the competition now entering its second week, all eyes are on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar and the first contestant who could be shown the exit door.

What do you think of the top 5 contestants of week 1? Who is your favourite so far? Comment below.