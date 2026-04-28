Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy moves Telangana HC to quash marriage cheating case

Hyderabad: Telugu television actress Ashu Reddy, booked by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) in an alleged cheating case involving Rs 9.35 crore, approached the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, April 28, seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against her.

In her petition, the actress – known for her participation in popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu – contended that the police registered the case without recording her version of events, and that the FIR was filed with the sole intent of damaging her reputation.

She has urged the court to stay the investigation and restrain the police from taking any further action in the matter. The petition is expected to come up for hearing soon.

What led to the FIR

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Satyanarayana, a resident of Shaikpet, Hyderabad, and father of YV Dharmendra, a software engineer based in London. The complainant alleged that Reddy had promised to marry his son and, in the course of the relationship between 2018 and 2025, induced him to spend large sums of money on vehicles, approximately five kilograms of gold and multiple flats – all of which were allegedly registered in the actress’s name.

Dharmendra is said to have first met the actress in 2018. The family approached the police after Reddy allegedly backed out of the marriage promise.

The complaint also named Reddy’s sister, who is separately accused of taking Rs 50 lakh from Dharmendra and failing to return it. A case has been registered against Reddy and other family members.

As the case gained attention, Dharmendra released evidence of transferring over Rs 9 crores to Ashu Reddy.

Actress denies allegation

Reddy has categorically denied the allegations, maintaining that the case has no factual basis. Though the complaint was lodged nearly two months ago, the matter came to wider public attention only on April 26.

However, a voice recording has surfaced on social media where the actress reportedly promised to return Rs 1.5 crore by May. “If you give me time till May, I will give Rs 1.5 crore to you…the rest of the amount I will return whenever I have the money…if you don’t agree to the settlement, I will file a harassment case against you,” the actress is heard saying in the recording.

An alleged voice message between Telugu television actress Ashu Reddy and a person named YV Dharmendra, a software engineer based in London, has surfaced on social media, in connection with a cheating case involving Rs 9.35 crore.



Dharmendra's father has alleged that Reddy had… pic.twitter.com/wtO9fMAjni — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2026

The recordings also alleged that Dharmendra has been harassing Reddy’s sister by repeatedly calling her and threatening to come to her house.

However, Siasat.com was unable to verify the authenticity of the recording.

The actress’s name had previously surfaced in connection with a drugs case, in which she had denied any involvement.