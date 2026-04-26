Who is Ashu Reddy? Bigg Boss actress booked for Rs 9.35 cr scam

Hyderabad: Actress and social media star Ashu Reddy is at the centre of a financial cheating controversy. A complaint has been filed against her by Satyanarayana, the father of Y.V. Dharmendra, a London-based software engineer. The allegation states that Ashu Reddy promised marriage to Dharmendra and received over Rs 9.35 crore in cash, gold, and property, some of which were reportedly registered in her name. The complainant also claimed that Ashu Reddy’s sister allegedly took Rs 50 lakh from Dharmendra. Despite marriage discussions and rituals, the wedding never happened, leading the family to approach the police.

Ashu Reddy’s Reaction

Ashu Reddy has strongly denied the allegations. On Instagram, she wrote, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.” She warned that she will take legal action against anyone spreading false or misleading reports about her.

Who is Ashu Reddy

Ashu Reddy is a well-known social media personality and actress. She gained popularity for her resemblance to Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and earned the nickname “Junior Samantha” online. She rose to fame with her Bigg Boss Telugu appearance and has acted in Telugu films such as Chal Mohan Ranga (2018), Focus (2022), and Spark: L.I.F.E.(2023).

She has upcoming films, including Circus Car 2 (2025) and Trimukha (2026). Her career began with social media posts and Dubsmash videos, which quickly made her a celebrity in the Telugu entertainment space.

Temple Visit After Controversy

Following the controversy, Ashu Reddy visited the Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur. She shared photos of the visit on her Instagram, showing her paying respects and seeking blessings. Fans noted that this visit seemed like a moment of personal reflection amid the ongoing legal and public scrutiny.

Police Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Chaitanya Kumar confirmed that the Hyderabad CCS police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter. The case initially appeared to be a live-in relationship dispute, but the involvement of financial transactions has made it more complex. Authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.