Bigg Boss fame Adnaan Shaikh confirms Nikah: Wedding details

Mumbai: Renowned fitness model, dancer, actor, and social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh. Adnaan himself confirmed the news during a conversation with the Bombay Times.

The wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on September 20, leading up to the Nikah on September 24. The couple will celebrate their Walima on September 25 in Mumbai, the report said. “We have been dating each other for two years now. I want to keep other details private,” Adnaan mentioned.

Speaking about the upcoming wedding, Adnaan expressed his excitement and a bit of anxiety, saying, “I am very excited, though a bit overwhelmed since, as the groom, I have to take care of everything from catering to the hall, the dress, and all the shopping. A new chapter of life is about to begin. I was already a responsible person, and now I will also become a responsible husband.”

Adnaan, who enjoys a massive fan following of 11.7 million on Instagram, is widely known for his collaborations with Bollywood stars and other social media influencers. His close friendship with Mr. Faisu, a social media sensation with 32.4 million followers, has often been highlighted in their joint videos. Beyond social media, Adnaan also earns from dance workshops and brand collaborations with fitness-related companies.

As he embarks on this new journey, Adnaan hopes that Ayesha will bring “lady luck” into his life.