Bigg Boss OTT 2: 1st confirmed contestant name leaked, see photo

Mumbai: The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Karan Johar, is all set to hit your screens at the end of June. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the new season, and the news of celebrities being approached for the Karan Johar-hosted show has only added to the excitement. Viewers are curious to know more details about the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Confirmed Contestants

Name of the first confirmed contestant of BB OTT 2 is making rounds on the internet and it is none other than the popular Kundali Bhagya actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar.

According to reports, Dheeraj has been approached to take part in season 2 of BB OTT and the talks are still on. It is being said that he has almost given the nod and if everything goes well then the actor will be seen getting locked inside the controversial show.

Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj has been a part of another popular show Sasural Simar Ka and his inclusion in the BB OTT 2 has only left his fans excited. An official confirmation from the actor and makers is still awaited.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be an exciting and entertaining season, with Karan Johar taking over hosting duties. The show will be streaming exclusively on Voot, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them.

