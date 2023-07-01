Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya drops major hint about WINNER, see name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 took an unexpected turn this week with the eviction of contestant Aaliya Siddiqui, leaving fans and housemates alike in shock. Post her elimination the show has got its top 10 contestants of the season.

To be aired for 6 weeks, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is slowly sailing towards its finale and now all eyes are on which contestant will win the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Amid the curiosity, Aaliya’s recent statement about the winner of BB OTT 2 has left fans on the edge of their seats. In an interview post her eviction, Nawazuddin’s wife dropped a major hint about who she believes could emerge as the ultimate winner.

In a candid statement, Aaliya expressed her admiration for Abhishek Malhan, hailing him as a “darling person” with a strong moral compass. She emphasized his courage to stand up for what is right, and expressed her hope that the audiences would rally behind him and support him on his journey to win the show.

Aaliya’s statement of Abhishek Malhan as a potential winner has sent ripples of excitement and speculation throughout the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fan base.

As the competition intensifies and the race to the finale heats up, all eyes are now on Abhishek, with fans eagerly awaiting to see if his journey will culminate in becoming the victor of Bigg Boss OTT 2, supported by the overwhelming backing of viewers.

