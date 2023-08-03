Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav’s Father alerts Manisha Rani

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has captivated the nation with its engaging content and controversial contestants. The show has recently entered its family week, during which finalists are reunited with their loved ones after months apart. A significant incident occurred amid all the emotions and joy when Elvish Yadav’s father issued a warning to fellow contestant Manisha Rani, who has been attempting to build a romantic relationship with Elvish. This candid conversation has sparked debate on social media and among Bigg Boss fans.

Elvish Yadav’s father alerts Manisha Rani

Elvish Yadav’s father expressed his concerns about Manisha and Elvish’s apparent closeness during a heart-to-heart conversation during family week. He advised Manisha to establish clear goals for the show and to avoid pursuing a romantic relationship on national television. He emphasised that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a family-friendly show that is watched by both friends and families, and that their actions should be considerate of the audience.

In his words: “You are completely perplexed. You have no idea what you’re looking for. Set a clear position. Yes, I saw that Elvish is very decent. But if something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t. This is a family-friendly programme. Everyone in the house is looking. Anyway, we’ll talk afterwards about this show. You’ll travel to Gurgaon.”

Manisha’s love confession

Manisha had previously confessed her feelings for Elvish, revealing that she adores him as a person. She did, however, request that he keep it a secret from the other contestants because she was concerned about their reputation. This confession had already piqued the interest of other housemates, adding to the intrigue and drama.

Bigg Boss OTT 2’s intriguing twists and turns continue to captivate the audience. Elvish Yadav’s father’s warning to Manisha Rani has added another layer of drama to the show, and fans are waiting to see how the situation plays out. As the competition comes to a close, the tension in the house is at an all-time high, making it a must-see for reality TV fans. Stay tuned for more exciting Bigg Boss OTT 2 house updates!