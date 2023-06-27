Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers to remove Aaliya Siddiqui from show?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is now in its second week and the fear of another elimination has struck the remaining contestants. Following Palak Purswani’s eviction last week, the spotlight now shines on the 11 contestants who are left in the race to grab the coveted title.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants

The ‘Circle of Truth’ nomination task in Bigg Boss OTT 2 delivered nail-biting moments and surprising outcomes. It took place in the last episode. The two contestants who got nominated in week 2 are — Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui.

Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui’s elimination on cards?

BB fans and viewers are speculating that Aaliya Siddiqui will walk out of the show next. Many believe that Aaliya’s lack of entertainment might be the reason for her downfall.

Entertainment is a key factor that drives the success of any reality show, and Bigg Boss OTT is no exception. Contestants are expected to showcase their personalities, engage in conflicts, and provide moments of amusement for the audience. Unfortunately, Aaliya’s journey has been marked by a lack of consistent excitement, leading viewers to question her ability to hold their attention compared to Jiya Shankar.

As the upcoming elimination looms large, fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the final verdict. Will Aaliya Siddiqui manage to surprise the viewers and turn her fortunes around, or will her weak performance lead to her exit from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Only time will tell.

