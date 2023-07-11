Bigg Boss OTT 2: Name, photo of FIRST wildcard contestant

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more interesting ever since host Salman Khan announced its extension for two more weeks. We saw Cyrus Broacha walking out of the show last night and post his elimination only 8 contestants are left in the race to win the coveted title. To spicy up things inside the house, makers are now planning to bring in a few wildcard contestants.

Wildcard entries inject a fresh wave of energy, drama, and unpredictability into the house. With their entry, the dynamics between the existing housemates instantly shift, creating ripples of anticipation and excitement among viewers.

Elvish Yadav confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 2?

According to sources close to the show, one of the most popular YouTubers of India Elvish Yadav has signed Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is reportedly the first confirmed wildcard contestant of the season. Elvish is likely to enter the house in 2 to 3 days and might become a tough competitor for YouTube Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan who is already making waves ever since he entered BB OTT 2 house.

However, an official announcement on Elvish Yadav’s entry is still awaited. Speaking about his popularity, he enjoys a huge fan following of 5.8M on Instagram and 4.2M on Facebook. His YouTube channel has 10.6M subscribers.

