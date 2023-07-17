Bigg Boss OTT 2: Prize Money of winner revealed, check here

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to entertain audiences with its drama, twists, and controversies, the excitement is now reaching a fever pitch as the show slowly sails towards its finale. The show’s extension by two weeks has only added to the anticipation, pushing the grand finale into the month of August. It was earlier supposed to take place in July itself.

Currently, 10 contestants including two wildcard entries are in the race to reach finale of BB OTT 2.

With the tension building, fans are eagerly speculating about which contestants will make it to the coveted finale and ultimately emerge as the winner of the show. Viewers are also curious to find out other details like prize money and finale date.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Prize Money

In LiveFeed, we saw Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan discussing about the prize money of the winner. During their fun conversation, Manisha says, “Mein agar show jeeti toh mein tere ko 25 mein se 5 lakh dungi…vaise bhi tujhe paise ka zaroorat nahi hai. Agar tu jita toh mujhe 25 lakh mein se 12 lakh dedena..mera property ho jaayefa Mumbai me phir..” To this Abhishek replies, “Hmmm..theek hai.”

#ManishaRani to #AbhishekMalhan:

"Me agar show jeeti to me tere ko 25 me se 5 lakh dungi, waise bhi tujhe paisa ka jarurat nahi hoga.

Agar tu jeeta toh muje 25 lakh me se 12 de dena,Mera property ho jayega Mumbai me.🥰



Abhishek- Hmm thik hai.❤️#AbhiSha 🧿❤️😀 pic.twitter.com/gKQlLQrYBH — Team Manisha Rani (@ManishaRaniTM) July 17, 2023

It seems like the prize money of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is Rs 25L. It can be recalled that Divya Agarwal, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 too took home the same prize money in 2021.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.