Bigg Boss OTT 2: Theme, concept leaked

Mumbai: The popular reality show Bigg Boss never fails to captivate its audience with its unique and exciting elements. The series of budget tasks, which play a critical role in determining the contestants’ journey towards claiming the coveted position of captain for a week and gaining access to the esteemed VIP room, is one such element that garners significant attention. As the new season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to begin soon, viewers can expect an exciting twist from the start.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Theme, Concept

According to sources, the first two confirmed contestants Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary, will begin their journey in a modest jungle house. This jungle setting lacks amenities such as comfortable beds, sofas, and a fully equipped bathroom. The contestants will be given a survival kit containing essential items, but they will have to demonstrate their resilience and survival skills during the first three days in this difficult environment.

Those who excel within the jungle house gain strategic advantages and privileges. Those who triumph in the arduous task will be promoted to the opulent main house and given the captaincy. This announcement by Bigg Boss, the show’s host, is historic and sets the stage for an exciting competition.

In addition, a new zone with an exclusive VIP room will be unveiled alongside the main house. The transformation of the garden area into a captivating jungle creates a captivating yet haunting atmosphere. Lush greenery, hanging elements, sprawling grass, a suspended swing, and a mysterious entrance door add to the mystery and promise a slew of unexpected twists and turns throughout the season.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 promises intense battles and dramatic encounters, ensuring a riveting viewing experience for all.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2