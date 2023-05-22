Bigg Boss OTT 2 to run for 6 weeks; See number of contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is returning with its season two soon with a bang. The popular reality show, known for its high-octane drama and unfiltered entertainment, will stream exclusively on Jio Cinemas & Voot Select starting from the second week of June.

Karan Johar is no more a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This year, superstar Salman Khan will be taking over the hosting duties.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Details

In an exciting revelation, it has been confirmed that the upcoming season will witness the entry of ten contestants into the controversial house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. These contestants, hailing from diverse backgrounds and with distinct personalities, will create fireworks with their clashes, alliances, and emotional rollercoasters.

As the countdown begins for the second week of June, anticipation and speculation mount regarding the identities of the ten contestants who will enter the controversial house.

Have a look rumoured names here.

Jiya Shankar

Poonam Pandey

Rajeev Sen

Zaid Darbar

Munawar Faruqui

Paras Arora

Anjali Arora

Fahmaan Khan

Faisal Shaikh

Aditya Narayan

However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

BB OTT 2 will air for six weeks and it is expected to be a rollercoaster ride for both the participants and the audience.

Which celebrity contestant are you wishing to see in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.