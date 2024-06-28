Bigg Boss OTT 3: 7 contestants face next elimination, full list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to enter its second week, and the premiere week was packed with entertainment and drama. The house has already seen its first eviction with Neeraj Goyat being eliminated in a mid-week surprise. Housemates were given the power to eliminate one contestant between Neeraj and Shivani Kumari, and Neeraj had to leave.

Viewers are eagerly waiting for more interesting twists in the upcoming weeks. In a shocking announcement, Bigg Boss revealed that there will be another elimination during the upcoming weekend ka vaar. Seven contestants have been nominated for this round of eviction.

List of Nominated Contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 3

The house is gearing up for another nail-biting eviction round. The seven contestants who are on the hot seat are:

Armaan Malik Deepak Chaurasia Luv Kataria Payal Malik Sai Ketan Rao Shivani Kumari Sana Sultan

Buzz among viewers suggests that either Deepak Chaurasia or Shivani Kumari will be eliminated if the eviction takes place. Other contestants have lesser chances of walking out, given their popularity and hype on social media platforms.

Who do you think will get eliminated? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.