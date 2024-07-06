Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik is RICHEST, check his net worth

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently making headlines for many reasons, and one of the most talked-about contestants this season is YouTuber Armaan Malik. Known for his interesting gameplay, Armaan entered the show with his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Although Payal has been evicted, Kritika remains in the game alongside her husband.

Armaan Malik’s Lavish Lifestyle and Net Worth

Armaan Malik is not just creating buzz with his gameplay but also with his impressive net worth. He is the richest contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. In June, he appeared on Siddharth Kanan’s show with his wives, where he discussed his economic struggles and journey to success.

When asked about his net worth, Armaan humbly mentioned it to be between Rs 100-200 crore. He owns 10 flats, of which 4 are for his wives and children, and 6 are for his employees.

A Successful YouTube Career

Armaan Malik’s his main channel, Malik Vlogs (@armaanmalik2154), has over 7.76 million subscribers and 1,200 videos, each garnering millions of views. His family also runs several other popular YouTube channels, including Family Fitness, Chirayu Payal Malik, Malik Family Vlogs, Number 1 Records, Malik Kids, and Malik Fitness Vlog.

Will Armaan Malik Reach the Finale?

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to unfold, fans are eagerly watching the contestant’s journey. With his strategic gameplay and immense popularity, many are curious if he will manage to reach the finale. What do you think? Will Armaan Malik make it to the end? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.