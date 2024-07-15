Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit takes home lakhs, how much?

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw its fifth eviction of the season, bringing an end to Chandrika Dixit’s journey on the show. Popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl,’ Chandrika’s eviction was announced during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She was up for eviction alongside Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Armaan Malik. Unfortunately, it was Chandrika who received the least number of public votes, sealing her fate.

In an Instagram post, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 confirmed her exit with a poignant caption, “Chandrika ka Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka safar yahin pe hota hai khatam!”

Earnings from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Despite her short stint of three weeks in the Bigg Boss house, Chandrika managed to make a notable financial gain. It is being said that she charged around Rs 70,000 per week, culminating in a total earning of Rs 2.10 lakhs from the show. This figure is impressive, yet it pales in comparison to her income from her vada pav business.

Chandrika’s Earnings Revelation From Vada Pav Sales

During the early episodes, Chandrika revealed a surprising aspect of her life that left both the contestants and viewers in awe. She shared that she earns an astounding Rs 40,000 per day by selling vada pavs on the streets of Delhi.

