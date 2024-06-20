Bigg Boss OTT 3 full and final list of 15 confirmed contestants

Going by the contestants list, it seems like Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going to be a roller coaster ride with full of fights, entertainment and high voltage drama

Updated: 20th June 2024 3:50 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 full and final list of 16 confirmed contestant
Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere is just a day away. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is all set to begin from June 21 on Jio Cinema Premium. Several popular names from the entertainment industry including the social media and YouTube world will be seen in the upcoming season.

And now, full and final list of 16 confirmed contestant is out and it seems like BB OTT 3 is going to be a roller coaster ride with full of fights, entertainment and high voltage drama.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed Contestants

  1. Chandrika Dixit
  2. Naved Shaikh aka Naezy
  3. Sai Ketan Rao
  4. Luv Kataria
  5. Munisha Khatwani
  6. Neeraj Goyat
  7. Sana Makbul
  8. Poulomi Das
  9. Sana Sultana
  10. Armaan Malik
  11. Payal Malik
  12. Kritika Malik
  13. Shivani Kumari
  14. Deepak Chaurasia
  15. Vishal Pandey

According to The Khabri, popular gamer and YouTuber Maxtern is also confirmed to take part in the show. But he might enter the show on the premiere night and instead join later as wildcard contestant.

Which contestant are you going to support from the above list? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

