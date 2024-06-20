Bigg Boss OTT 3 full and final list of 15 confirmed contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere is just a day away. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is all set to begin from June 21 on Jio Cinema Premium. Several popular names from the entertainment industry including the social media and YouTube world will be seen in the upcoming season.

And now, full and final list of 16 confirmed contestant is out and it seems like BB OTT 3 is going to be a roller coaster ride with full of fights, entertainment and high voltage drama.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed Contestants

Chandrika Dixit Naved Shaikh aka Naezy Sai Ketan Rao Luv Kataria Munisha Khatwani Neeraj Goyat Sana Makbul Poulomi Das Sana Sultana Armaan Malik Payal Malik Kritika Malik Shivani Kumari Deepak Chaurasia Vishal Pandey

According to The Khabri, popular gamer and YouTuber Maxtern is also confirmed to take part in the show. But he might enter the show on the premiere night and instead join later as wildcard contestant.

