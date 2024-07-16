Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is close to finishing one month now. The show premiered on June 21 and saw 17 contestants entering the house. Five contestants have already been eliminated, pulling down the list to 12. But currently, 13 contestants are in locked in the controversial house with Adnaan Shaikh’s first wildcard entry.

In a shocking information straight from the house, we heard that BB OTT 3 is gearing up for two big eliminations this week including one mid-week eviction and one Weekend Ka Vaar exit. The fear of elimination looms over contestant and amid this we have some interesting detail about the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

As per latest update, the Anil Kapoor-hosted show has got an extension of 1 week. The grand finale is most likely to happen on August 4th. So, more two weeks are left for the contestants to prove themselves and reach the finale.

🚨 #BiggBossOTT3 is likely to get only a one-week extension and the FINALE is likely to happen on 4th Aug. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 16, 2024

As the finale date is not very far, fans can expect back to back eliminations from now. Let’s wait and watch what makers have in store for the viewers.

Prize Money

Just like season 2, the winner of the ongoing edition too is going to get a huge prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. Apart from the cash prize and the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, the winner will is also likely to get a car or other gift hampers.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 3?