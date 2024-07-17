Bigg Boss OTT 3: Highest paid Armaan Malik’s earnings per week

Mumbai: Since the inception of Bigg Boss OTT 3, drama has been a constant companion, captivating audiences with its intriguing lineup of contestants. Among them, Armaan Malik has become one of the most talked-about participants in the show.

Right from his dramatic entry alongside his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, to his heated clash with Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik has consistently grabbed headlines since day one. His actions and controversies have not only added spice to the show but also kept viewers hooked.

Beyond his on-screen antics, Armaan’s paycheck for appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 3 has raised eyebrows. Do you know how much he is earning per episode?

Armaan Malik Bigg Boss OTT 3 Remuneration

He is said to be one of the highest paid contestants, commanding a staggering Rs 2 lakhs per episode. This translates to earnings of Rs 14 lakhs per week. And while he has been on the show since the beginning, Armaan has raked in more than Rs 50 lakhs.

Apart from his hefty paycheck, Armaan Malik also holds the tag of being the wealthiest contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, with a net worth estimated between Rs 100 to 200 crores.

As the show progresses, opinions on Armaan’s gameplay vary widely among viewers. Some applaud his strategic maneuvers and entertainment value, while others scrutinize his controversial moments and confrontations.

What’s your take on his journey in the Bigg Boss house? Share your thoughts below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.