Bigg Boss OTT 3: Makers announce Love Kataria’s elimination

Mumbai: In a surprising twist on Bigg Boss OTT 3, popular YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria, faced an unexpected elimination from the house. The suspense began when fellow contestant Vishal Pandey identified Love as the ‘baharwala,’ triggering the elimination process.

EXCLUSIVE BIG BREAKING#BIGGBOSSOTT3 #VishalPanday has identified the BAHARWALA #LuvKataria



Now all HMs decide if #Luv should be ELIMINATED or now — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 8, 2024

Love Kataria’s Elimination News

As the housemates deliberated, only Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani voted to keep Love in the house. The remaining housemates chose to support his elimination. Love was handcuffed in the garden area as the decision hung in the balance as his fate was handed over to the audience.

#BiggBoss has for now ELIMINATILED the BAHARWALA, now its upto audience and HMs to save or ELIMINATE him



I would definitely vote against him😂 pic.twitter.com/LvVtwMQSm2 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 8, 2024

And now, the final verdict from the audience is out and it will shock you.

Audience’s Result

In a thrilling turn of events, the audience votes saved Lovekesh Kataria, ensuring his return to the house. Greeted with cheers and applause, Love’s re-entry was celebrated by fans and housemates alike. It is believed that the combined efforts of his and Elvish Yadav’s supporters played a crucial role in securing his place in the house.

🚨 BREAKING! #LovekeshKataria is safe!



Retweet 🔃 If Happy!! 🤩



The audience results are in, and Lovekesh has emerged victorious! He's safe and returning to the house, where he's greeted with cheers and applause. Grateful for the moment, Lovekesh takes the time to thank each… pic.twitter.com/2mGFyfCs6N — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2024

Love's dramatic return has certainly shaken things up in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

