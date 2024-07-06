Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao’s girlfriend enters show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with controversies, fights, and drama. The show has completed two weeks, and contestants Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, and Poulomi Das have been evicted from Anil Kapoor’s reality show.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to see how Anil Kapoor will address each contestant. The episodes are currently being shot, and we have some exciting updates straight from the sets.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar Episodes

Sai Ketan Rao’s girlfriend and co-star Shivangi Khedkar from “Mehndi Hai Rachnewali” is set to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 3. This news has been confirmed by The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak.

Sai Ketan Rao has been winning hearts with his gameplay on the show. He has created magic on the small screen with his roles in various serials. Sai has often spoken about his bond with his co-star Shivangi Khedkar. The two are dating in real life but have always been private about their relationship. They met on the sets of “Mehndi Hai Rachnewali,” and their friendship quickly blossomed into love.

Shivangi will be coming to support her close friend Sai in Anil Kapoor’s reality show. Fans are eagerly waiting for Shivangi’s appearance on the show, and the news of their reunion has excited many.

Do you want Shivangi in the house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.