Bigg Boss OTT 3: Show is all set to get its 4th Muslim winner

Mumbai: The excitement is palpable as Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to crown its winner tomorrow. The grand finale episode will air on Friday, August 2, with fans eagerly waiting to see who among the top five contestants will emerge victorious. The finalists are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Name

The internet is abuzz with speculation, and The Khabri even tweeted that the top 2 positions will be grabbed by Naezy and Sana Makbul. It is noteworthy that The Khabri’s predictions have proven accurate in past seasons.

According to the buzz, Naezy is expected to win Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, the official winner will only be revealed during the finale.

Based on contributions, it should be Sana Makbul vs. Ranvir Shorey (Top-2) for the trophy. However, with the external vote bank active again, Naezy is easily making it to the Top-2 along with his bamai Sana. #BiggBossOTT3 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 31, 2024

If Naezy wins, he will make history as the fourth Muslim contestant and the third Muslim male contestant to win Bigg Boss. Last year, MC Stan, also known as Altaf Shaikh, became the first Muslim male contestant to win the show by claiming the Bigg Boss 16 crown. Munawar Faruqui followed suit by winning Bigg Boss 17, becoming the second Muslim male contestant to achieve this milestone.

Gauahar Khan was the first female Muslim contestant to win Bigg Boss, taking home the trophy in season 7 back in 2013.

If Sana Makbul wins, she will become the second Muslim female contestant to claim the title, following in Gauahar Khan’s footsteps.

Viewers are now keen to find out who will ultimately win Bigg Boss OTT 3. Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!