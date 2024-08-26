Bigg Boss OTT 3 star Shivani Kumari buys first luxury car

Mumbai: Shivani Kumari, who captured everyone’s attention on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is once again in the spotlight, but this time for a different reason. The social media star recently bought a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a trendy and compact SUV that’s gaining a lot of love in India. The car, which costs around Rs 13 lakh, is a big achievement for Shivani, showing just how far she’s come.

Shivani celebrated this special moment with her closest friends and family. A popular paparazzi page shared photos of her posing happily with her new car, alongside her mother. The post highlighted her inspiring journey: “Coming from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, this determined woman challenged all odds and became a social media sensation.”

In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, Shivani talked about her time in the Bigg Boss house and how she felt let down by Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. She remembered how, in the beginning, some housemates questioned her background and the way she spoke. She shared her disappointment that Ravi Kishan only pointed out her mistakes without offering any encouragement. “I wish he had told me I was doing well. It would have meant a lot to me,” she said, reflecting on her time in the house.

Despite the challenges, Shivani’s journey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 was filled with growth and learning. After the show ended, she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with two of her best friends from the house, Love Kataria and Vishal Pandey, and shared the joyful moments on social media.

Her recent purchase of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is more than just buying a car; it’s a symbol of her journey from a small village to becoming a recognized influencer and TV star.