Bigg Boss OTT 3 subscription plan: You can watch show for Rs...

Mumbai: The anticipation around Bigg Boss OTT 3 is reaching new heights as the latest updates unveil exciting details. Earlier, speculations arose that the new season might not hit screens this year, but recent confirmations have put all doubts to rest.

Insiders have confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT 3 is indeed happening and is set to premiere in the first week of June. However, there’s a twist this time – the upcoming season won’t be free to stream.

For viewers accustomed to streaming the reality show for free on JioCinema, this season comes with a subscription fee. Jio Cinema has unveiled its subscription plans today on April 25, offering viewers access to all premium content, including Bigg Boss OTT, for a nominal fee.

Jio Cinema Subscription Plans

The basic plan is priced at just Rs 29 per month, which is a significant discount from the original Rs 59 price tag. Additionally, there’s a family plan priced at Rs 89 per month, allowing access to premium content on up to four devices.

Preparations for Bigg Boss OTT 3 are in full swing. According to sources close to the show, the construction of the new set has already commenced, and the makers are actively approaching celebrities to join the show. Speculations suggest that Salman Khan is likely to return as the host for this season.

As for the contestants, a tentative list is making rounds, featuring names like Maxtern, Thugesh, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Sreerama Chandra, Sheezan Khan, Arhaan Behll, Adnaan Shaikh, among others.

With the new season promising fresh twists and turns, fans are eagerly awaiting the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.