Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house theme, first promo details

Mumbai: Amidst speculations of cancellation, Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to stir excitement even before its official launch. Recent confirmations from insiders assure fans that the show is indeed happening, debunking rumors of its cancellation due to overexposure.

Updates about the show’s theme and promotional activities have already started surfacing online.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Theme

The tagline for this season, ‘Badlega Khel, Is baar ghar hoga Ulta Pulta…’ hints at a reversal of norms within the house. While the official theme remains undisclosed, insights from exclusive sources have now shed light on the upcoming season’s unconventional approach.

Badlega Khel, Is baar ghar hoga ghar Ulta Pulta. #BiggBossOTT3



#JioCinema launching New Plan Tomorrow and Turning world upside down. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) April 24, 2024

Speaking to Siasat.com a source close to the show shared, “The construction of the house is underway, and although the theme is yet to be confirmed, the viral tagline suggests a complete reversal of dynamics. From tasks to eliminations, everything is expected to take an unexpected turn this season. We might witness a reversal in bedroom concepts, just like previous seasons. Let’s wait and see.”

“Makers are already finalising the contestants and are in talks with several celebrities,” the source added.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Details

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s promos are scheduled for release after the IPL 2024 finale. Superstar Salman Khan will return as host and is gearing up to shoot the promo amid heightened security measures soon. Fans can anticipate the first promo to drop in the last week of May.

While the exact premiere date is yet to be announced, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slated to kick off in June, marking the beginning of another riveting season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.