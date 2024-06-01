Bigg Boss OTT 3 to air from THIS date in June, runtime locked

Mumbai: June has arrived, and all eyes are now on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The third season of the OTT version of India’s biggest reality show has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was officially announced last week. The first promo revealed that the show would begin in June, but the exact date was not disclosed.

However, the popular social media page The Khabri has now revealed the exact premiere date of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

BB OTT 3 is all set to begin on June 22, and pre-production work for the show is in full swing. Insiders suggest that the show will run for six weeks and feature approximately 12 to 13 contestants.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBossOTT3



Mark the date, #BBOTT3 is starting 22 June 2024. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) May 31, 2024

Anil Kapoor Takes Up Hosting Duties

This season promises to be exciting and unique, as revealed by the new host, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. On Friday, the makers unveiled a new promo, officially confirming that Salman Khan has been replaced by Anil Kapoor as the host of the upcoming season.

“A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai,” the caption of the new promo read.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.