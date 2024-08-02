Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul lifts trophy, photos viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has finally concluded its exciting six-week run with TV actress Sana Makbul emerging as the winner of the season. She also won a grand prize money if Rs 25 lakh along with the coveted trophy.

Congratulations #SanaMakbul for winning the Bigg Boss OTT 3. She poses with the winning trophy. pic.twitter.com/VTAZf5oYPP — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 2, 2024

Naezy walked home with the first runner-up title, while Ranvir Shorey’s journey ended on 3rd position. Sai Ketan Rao got evicted on 4th place, while Kritika Malik walked home at 5th position.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 took place on August 2. Hosted by the charismatic Anil Kapoor, the show captivated audiences with its drama and entertainment.