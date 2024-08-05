Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul set to marry a Hyderabadi boy

Mumbai: TV actress Sana Makbul is on cloud nine after winning Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show’s finale concluded on August 2, with Sana walking away with the trophy and a prize of Rs 25 lakh. Naezy finished as the first runner-up of the season.

Sana’s journey in the Bigg Boss house has been widely discussed, but her relationship with Telugu entrepreneur Srikanth Bureddy is also making headlines. The couple, who reportedly met through mutual friends, have been dating for some time now.

Sana Makbul’s Wedding News

Following her win, Sana was spotted leaving the Bigg Boss sets with Srikanth, who expressed his pride in her performance on the show. When paparazzi asked about their marriage plans, Srikanth hinted that while it may take some time, it is definitely on the cards. “Hojayega, sab pata chalega dheere dheere,” he said. Addressing rumors about an imminent wedding, he clarified, “Do mahine me kuch nahi hone wala. Time lagega but hoga pakka.”

In a video currently going viral, Srikanth told the media that they plan to get married this year. “Karna toh hai, yehi saal karna hai itna toh bol saktu mein aapko,” he shared.

Who Is Srikanth Bureddy?

Srikanth was born in Hyderabad, Telangana. He studied Computer Science from Osmania University and went to Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad for further studies. He is the founder of Valueleaf, an agency specializing in brand business needs, and BuddyLoan, a personal loan aggregation platform, for which Sana is the brand ambassador.

Despite their private nature, their relationship garnered attention during Sana’s stint on Bigg Boss OTT, with several videos of the couple going viral. One particularly popular video showed the two sharing hugs and kisses at Sana’s birthday celebration.