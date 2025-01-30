Bigg Boss OTT 4: New host, premiere date and 6 commoners’ entry

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 18 wrapping up and Karanveer Mehra crowned as the winner, all eyes are now on the next season, Bigg Boss OTT 4. Speculations about the show’s premiere date, hosting lineup, and contestant format have already started doing rounds on internet.

Who Will Host Bigg Boss OTT 4?

Salman Khan, the face of Bigg Boss for multiple seasons, has hinted at not returning during BB 18 finale only. His statement has fueled discussions about a new host.

Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Anil Kapoor’s stint as the host in Bigg Boss OTT 3 received mixed reactions, making it unlikely for him to return. Instead, rumors are swirling that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav might step in as the new host, bringing a fresh energy to the show. While there is no official confirmation, fan predictions strongly suggest Elvish could take over the reins.

Going by previous seasons, Bigg Boss OTT usually premieres around six months after its television counterpart. Bigg Boss OTT 2 and 3 aired in June, and a Times of India report speculates that Season 4 could premiere in July 2025. However, some sources hint at a potential earlier launch.

Commoners to take part?

The return of commoners has been a hot topic among fans. While only Bigg Boss Seasons 10, 11, and 12 featured non-celeb contestants, a viral tweet suggests that makers are considering bringing six commoners into Bigg Boss OTT 4. Though nothing has been confirmed, fans believe this move could add more drama and entertainment to the show.

