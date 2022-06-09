Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed changes her name!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and TV actress ‘Urfi Javed’ has now announced a minor change in her name. She took to her social media handle to shared her new name mentioning that she wants everyone to be mindful while writing it.

Urfi Javed is now ‘Uorfi Javed’

Her Instagram statement read: “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful (keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi.”

Her fashion sense keeps her in news!

Uorfi often grabs headlines for her bizarre fashion sense. She has become a new favourite controversies kid among netizens these days. She receives end of internet trolling due to her outfit picks. Uorfi grabs eyeballs for her ‘proud’ sartorial choices as her fashion sense has become a frequent topic of discussion among fans.

In terms of work, Uorfi Javed has appeared in Indian TV shows like Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah and Daayan.