Hyderabad: With Bigg Boss Telugu 10 gearing up for its grand premiere in late August or early September, fresh reports suggest that the makers are planning to introduce one of the strictest rulebooks in the show’s history.

According to Filmibeat Telugu, contestants could face a hefty fine of up to Rs 10 lakh if they indulge in abusive language, personal attacks, or make provocative remarks related to religion, caste, language or regional identity inside the house. The report further claims that the penalty amount may be deducted directly from the contestant’s remuneration.

The reported move comes after several controversies in previous seasons, where conversations surrounding religion and community sparked criticism and affected the show’s image. The makers are said to be tightening the rules to ensure a more disciplined environment inside the house and prevent incidents that could trigger backlash on social media.

An official announcement is expected closer to the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, which will once again be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The show is expected to premiere in late August or early September on Star Maa and stream on JioHotstar.