Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Final positions of all TOP 5 contestants

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is just a few hours away from getting its winner. All the top 5 contestants are battling hard to reach the top position and lift the precious trophy. All the social media portals are giving the name LV Revanth in the top position of the list, followed by Shrihan. In this write-up, we have got an interesting update on the final positions of the finalists. Check it out below.

Top 5 Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants

LV Revanth Shrihan Adi Reddy Keerthi Bhat Rohit Sahni

According to our sources, either LV Revanth or Shrihan will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. There is tough competition between these two top contenders when it comes to votes. We see changes in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions. Adi Reddy has moved to the 3rd position, the 4th position is secured for Keerthi Bhat, and Rohit Sahni has secured the 5th position.

However, only tomorrow’s episode will tell which contestant will finally carve his/her name in the winners list of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB Telugu and Hindi.

