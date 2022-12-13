Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Makers to remove THIS contestant tomorrow

Hyderabad: One of the most talked-about show Bigg Boss Telugu 6’s grand finale episode is all set to air on December 18. The excitement among audience is high as only a few days are left to know the winner’s name. Currently, six contestants are left in the last leg of the race.

As only top five contestants will be seen in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale, a midweek elimination is expected tomorrow as planned by the show makers.

In a shocking turn of events in the house, viewers might get to see the eviction of one of the top contenders soon. While majority of viewers are predicting that Sri Satya will leave the house in the Wednesday episode, a section of BB Telugu audience are expecting Keerthi’s exit ahead of finale.

However, nothing has been confirmed as the episode is yet to air on television.

The eviction in Bigg Boss is usually based on public voting, but rumours have it that it is the makers plot.

Who do you think will get eliminated on Wednesday from Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Let us know in the comments section below.