Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: Top 2 names leaked

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is coming to an end and the winner will be announced this weekend, on December 18. The show will be getting its top 5 tomorrow after a midweek elimination.

Grand Finale Details

The live broadcast of Bigg Boss on Disney Plus will begin at 6 p.m. and the contestants are preparing for the final episode.

And on television, the grand finale, which is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, will air on Star Maa on December 18th on the same time.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Top 2 Contestants

LV Revanth Rohit Sahni

Rohit Sahni and LV Revanth are two strong contenders who are likely to reach the top two, according to loyal viewers, former contestants, and various polls. They have been adding much-needed content to the show, making it more exciting. LV Revanth has ruled the show with the majority of votes since day one, and Rohit Sahin has been one contestant in the house who is very close to everyone with his so-called “Mr. Perfect” attitude, which has boosted him into the race and increased his popularity among viewers.

Who do you think are the show’s top two contenders? Comment below.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss in Hindi and Telugu.