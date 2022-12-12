Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale: Winner, runner-up & other details

Hyderabad: Finally, the wait is over! The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is just a few days away. L.V. Revanth, Rohit Sahni, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Keerthi Bhat, and Sri Sathya are the top six remaining contenders who are left in the final race.

Inaya Sultana was the last contestant to get eliminated from the show. Audience can witness a surprise mid-week elimination this week, as per the announcement by host Nagarjuna Akkineni. According to loyal viewers and buzz on social media, Sri Sathya is likely to walk out of the house in the mid-week eviction. However, let’s wait and see which unlucky contestant’s journey will end in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 ahead of finale.

The extravagant Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is set to take place next weekend on December 18 on Star Maa. It will start streaming at 6pm. A number of notable Tollywood stars are expected to grace the grand finale show. You can also watch it on Disney+ Hot Star online streaming.

Prize Money, Trophy

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 title holder will recieve a precious trophy and Rs 50 lakhs as prize money. In addition to that, the sponsors are offering them a Maruthi car and a 650 square yards Suvarnabhumi plot.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner and Runner-up

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale is still a week away and viewers are sitting with bated breathe to find out which lucky contestant will take home the trophy. Most viewers are predicting that LV Revanth will be winning the season. A section viewers and Wikipedia suggest that Rohit Sahni would win and take home the BB Telugu 6 title. Shrihan is likely to walk home with runner-up titlte followed by Adi Reddy in the third place.

