Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Makers to eliminate THIS contestant next

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 6 Telugu is currently one of the most-watched reality shows on Telugu television. The elimination round is the most dramatic part of the show and as we all know, one unfortunate housemate must leave the house every week. Sudeepa Pinky was eliminated from the show last week after receiving the least votes from the viewers.

This week, 13 contestants have been nominated for the next elimination. They are — Rohit, Baladitya, Revanth, Vasanthi, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Arjun, Keerti, Sri Satya, Marina, Rajsekhar, and Faima.

According to sources, Arjun Kalyan will be evicted in this weekend’s episode.

It seems like the public’s expectations are not being met by Arjun Kalyan. In the previous weekend’s episode, host Akkineni Nagarjuna too said that Arjun’s graph is declining and he is losing interest in the show, and the live audience agreed. Loyal viewers of the show believe that his performance has suffered since the first episode because of the unnecessary one-sided love angle with Sri Satya which irritated the audience and eventually affected his game.

Do you also feel Arjun Kalyan should be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Comment your thoughts below.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Hindi and Telugu.