Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna fee, contestants list, date & more

Hyderabad: The most-awaited season of entertainment is all set to begin soon as the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is arriving on screens. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will be back on the show with a bang for the fourth time. Read on to know all the latest updates of the new season, from premiere date to contestants list.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo

Nagarjuna took to his Twitter on Tuesday to drop a new exciting promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 in which he promised complete entertainment, fun and drama in the forthcoming season. He wrote, “Back with another Entertaining season full of Fun and Emotion.” In the promo, the actor said that ‘everything in life is after Bigg Boss.’ Watch it below.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List

Many names from the Telugu film and television industry are cropping up who are likely to take part in BB Telugu 6. Reportedly, makers have been busy interviewing the contestants. According to a latest report in Mirchi 9, a few confirmed contestants of the upcoming season of BB Telugu are —

Srihan

Sri Satya

Rj Surya

Geetu Royal (Popular social media influencer)

Aadhi Reddy Popular YouTuber)

Anchor Neha

Neha Chowdary (Social media influencer)

More confirmed details about the list contestants are awaited.

Bigg Boss Telugu Premeire Date

Speculations are rife that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will begin from September 4, 2022, if everything goes well. The show is currently under pre-production stage.

Nagarjuna Remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu 6

For his debut season (third reason), Nagarjuna had reportedly received a remuneration worth Rs 12 lakhs for each episode. For 4th season, his take-home fee was Rs 12-14 lakh per episode. According various reports, he had hiked his fees for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and charged a whopping amount of Rs 12cr for the whole season.

Nagarjuna Akkineni (Instagram)

Considering the above figures, it is quite sure that the Wild Dog actor will be charging more than Rs 12 crore for the upcoming brand new season. His exact remuneration is yet to be disclosed.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting updates on the upcoming seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu and Hindi.