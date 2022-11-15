Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Prize money of WINNER is...

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 6, hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, is slowly inching towards the grand finale. In a shocking double elimination last week, Vasanthi Krishnan and Baladitya were got evicted from the house.

Top 10

With this, only 10 contestants are left in the race —

Keerthi Keshav Bhat

Srihan

LV Revanth

Adi Reddy

Faima

Inaya Sulthana

Rohit Sahni

Marina

Sri Sathya

Rajsekhar

All the housemates are battling hard to grab the season’s title by putting in their best.

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is weeks away, fans are at tenterhooks to find out who will win the trophy this season. The most deserving contestant in the house will be announced as the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 winner, who will also get a cash prize from the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Prize Money

In one of the recent episodes, host Nagarjuna announced that the winner of season 6 would win Rs 50L as prize money.

