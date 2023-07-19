Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants list with photos

Hyderabad: Telugu Television audience are in for a treat as Bigg Boss Telugu 7, the popular reality TV show is all set to make its grand way to screens. The excitement is palpable as host Akkineni Nagarjuna has official announced the season with an intriguing promo.

Nagarjuna unveils first promo

Though the official list of the participants is yet to be announced, several names from the Telugu entertainment industry have been doing rounds on internet keeping the audience edge of their seats.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Contestants List

The names of potential celebrity participants are swirling like wildfire as the countdown begins. Fans are waiting to see who will enter the renowned Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house this season. The show’s tendency for surprises has kept viewers on their toes in previous seasons, and this season promises to be no different.

The suspected names range from famous stars to rising ones, adding to the excitement. As fans eagerly await the big unveiling, leaks and speculation only add to the excitement.

Check out the probable names here.

1. Amardeep Chowdary and Tejaswini ( TV actors and couple)

2. Shobba Shetty(TV Actress)

3. Mohana Bhogaraju( Singer)

4. Swetha Naidu( YouTuber)

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is surely shaping up to be another emotional, dramatic, and entertaining ride. Prepare for the grand premiere as we await the reveal of the final contestant lineup!