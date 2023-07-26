Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is arriving on THIS date

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu, one of the most anticipated reality shows, will soon return for its seventh season. The show has grown in popularity over the years, and fans are eager to see the drama and excitement unfold once more. As the excitement mounts, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 producers confirm that charismatic actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as host for the fifth time in a row.

Mark your calendars, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will premiere on September 3. Fans can expect the show to be full of emotions, surprises, and thrilling moments that will keep them hooked throughout the season.

The excitement among viewers grows as Star Maa shared the first promo for the new season. Fans are excited to learn more about the new concept and the contestants who will be living in the Bigg Boss house this season.

With Nagarjuna’s return as host, expectations are high, and viewers are looking forward to yet another exciting Bigg Boss Telugu season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 7.