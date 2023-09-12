Bigg Boss Telugu 7: List of salaries of all 14 contestants

Hyderabad: Apart from drama, controversies, and competition, Bigg Boss is also known for the large sums of money that are paid to the celebrity contestants. Every year the selected housemates demand a staggering amount to stay inside the house ditching their luxurious lives. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is no different.
The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, premiered on September 3 with a plethora of surprises and entertainment. A total of 14 contestants entered the iconic house on day 1 and one contestant is already out of the show. Kiran Rathore became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 7 last week after failing to deliver good content.
As the show kickstarted with a bang, let’s quickly have a look at how much contestants are getting paid per week as their remuneration.
Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants Remuneration
According to the Filmibeat report, actor-politician Sivaji is the highest-paid contestant of the BB Telugu 7 as he is getting about Rs 4L per week. He is followed by actress Shakeela who is charging Rs 3.5L per week. Check out the complete list below.
- Priyanka Jain — Rs 2.5 Lakh
- Damini Bhatla — Rs 2 Lakh
- Rathika Rose — Rs 2 Lakh per
- Sobha Shetty — Rs 2.5 Lakh
- Kiran Rathore — Rs 3 Lakh
- Pallavi Prashanth — Rs 1 Lakh
- Tasty Teja — Rs 1.5 Lakh
- Subhashree Rayaguru — Rs 2 Lakh
- Gautham Krishna — Rs 1.75 Lakh
- Prince Yawar — Rs 1.5 Lakh
- Aata Sandeep — Rs 2.75 Lakh
- Shakeela — Rs 3.5 Lakh
- Amardeep — Rs 2.5 Lakh
- Sivaji — Rs 4 Lakh
Who is your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 7? Comment below.
