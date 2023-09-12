Bigg Boss Telugu 7: List of salaries of all 14 contestants

Hyderabad: Apart from drama, controversies, and competition, Bigg Boss is also known for the large sums of money that are paid to the celebrity contestants. Every year the selected housemates demand a staggering amount to stay inside the house ditching their luxurious lives. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is no different.

The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, premiered on September 3 with a plethora of surprises and entertainment. A total of 14 contestants entered the iconic house on day 1 and one contestant is already out of the show. Kiran Rathore became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 7 last week after failing to deliver good content.

As the show kickstarted with a bang, let’s quickly have a look at how much contestants are getting paid per week as their remuneration.

Bigg Boss Telugu Host Nagarjuna Akkineni

Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants Remuneration

According to the Filmibeat report, actor-politician Sivaji is the highest-paid contestant of the BB Telugu 7 as he is getting about Rs 4L per week. He is followed by actress Shakeela who is charging Rs 3.5L per week. Check out the complete list below.

Priyanka Jain — Rs 2.5 Lakh Damini Bhatla — Rs 2 Lakh Rathika Rose — Rs 2 Lakh per Sobha Shetty — Rs 2.5 Lakh Kiran Rathore — Rs 3 Lakh Pallavi Prashanth — Rs 1 Lakh Tasty Teja — Rs 1.5 Lakh Subhashree Rayaguru — Rs 2 Lakh Gautham Krishna — Rs 1.75 Lakh Prince Yawar — Rs 1.5 Lakh Aata Sandeep — Rs 2.75 Lakh Shakeela — Rs 3.5 Lakh Amardeep — Rs 2.5 Lakh Sivaji — Rs 4 Lakh

