Bigg Boss Telugu 7: List of salaries of all 14 contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 7, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, premiered on September 3 with a plethora of surprises and entertainment

Published: 12th September 2023 5:42 pm IST
Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestants (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Apart from drama, controversies, and competition, Bigg Boss is also known for the large sums of money that are paid to the celebrity contestants. Every year the selected housemates demand a staggering amount to stay inside the house ditching their luxurious lives. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is no different.

The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, premiered on September 3 with a plethora of surprises and entertainment. A total of 14 contestants entered the iconic house on day 1 and one contestant is already out of the show. Kiran Rathore became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 7 last week after failing to deliver good content.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Final list of 14 contestants & their professions

As the show kickstarted with a bang, let’s quickly have a look at how much contestants are getting paid per week as their remuneration.

Bigg Boss Telugu Host Nagarjuna Akkineni

Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants Remuneration

According to the Filmibeat report, actor-politician Sivaji is the highest-paid contestant of the BB Telugu 7 as he is getting about Rs 4L per week. He is followed by actress Shakeela who is charging Rs 3.5L per week. Check out the complete list below.

  1. Priyanka Jain — Rs 2.5 Lakh
  2. Damini Bhatla — Rs 2 Lakh
  3. Rathika Rose — Rs 2 Lakh per
  4. Sobha Shetty — Rs 2.5 Lakh
  5. Kiran Rathore — Rs 3 Lakh
  6. Pallavi Prashanth — Rs 1 Lakh
  7. Tasty Teja — Rs 1.5 Lakh
  8. Subhashree Rayaguru — Rs 2 Lakh
  9. Gautham Krishna — Rs 1.75 Lakh
  10. Prince Yawar — Rs 1.5 Lakh
  11. Aata Sandeep — Rs 2.75 Lakh
  12. Shakeela — Rs 3.5 Lakh
  13. Amardeep — Rs 2.5 Lakh
  14. Sivaji — Rs 4 Lakh

