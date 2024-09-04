Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 1st female contestant likely to get evicted

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has officially kicked off, with 14 dynamic contestants entering the house. Hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna, the show premiered on September 1 and is being aired on Star Maa, with streaming available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Nominated Contestants

As the contestants settle into the game, the first round of nominations has already stirred the pot. Six contestants — Soniya, Naga Manikanta, Vishnupriya Bhimineni, Prithviraj, Shekar Basha, and Bezawada Bebakka—find themselves on the chopping block in Week 1.

Bottom 3 And Top Contestant

Early voting trends suggest that Vishnupriya is leading the pack with the highest number of votes, closely followed by Manikanta and Prithviraj. On the other hand, Bebakka, Basha, and Soniya are in the danger zone, with Soniya currently receiving the fewest votes.

