Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 8 contestants to face second elimination

Hyderabad: The drama in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house has already begun, with the first elimination taking place on Sunday. Bezawada Bebakka bid farewell to the show, becoming the first contestant to be evicted. With her departure, 13 contestants remain in the house, bracing themselves for what’s to come.

A new week comes with new nominations. This week, not 4 or 5, but 8 housemates are nominated for the elimination. The tension is palpable as more than half of the remaining contestants are in danger zone.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Nominated Contestants Week 2

The nominated contestants for this week are:

Shekar Basha

Prithviraj

Nikhil

Aditya

Naga Manikanta

Nainika

Seetha

Vishnupriya

Although it’s still early to predict who will be sent packing, speculation among viewers suggests that Aditya or Manikanta might be at risk. The nomination process has already taken place and will be aired in tonight’s or tomorrow’s episode.

Who do you think will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss house? Comment below.

