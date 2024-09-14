Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Big TWIST in elimination, not Shekar Basha

Hyderabad: The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has kept audiences glued to their screens with its trademark blend of drama, conflicts, and unpredictable twists. As the second week comes to a close, fans are eagerly waiting for the weekend elimination episode, where one of the six nominated contestants will bid farewell to the house.

This week, six housemates are on the chopping block —

Nikhil Maliyakkal

Vishnupriya

Prithviraj

Naga Manikanta

Nainika

Shekar Basha

Aditya Om

Kirrak Seetha

Voting for the nominated contestants has officially closed, and now all eyes are on who will be shown the exit.

Bigg Boss Telugu Week 2 Elimination

According to early voting trends and online polls, it appeared that Shekar Basha, who was consistently among the bottom three along with Seetha and Prithviraj, had the highest chance of being eliminated. Fans speculated that Basha would be walking out this weekend.

However, the latest leaked information from a source close to the production suggests that Prithviraj might be the one getting eliminated instead. Despite Basha’s low vote count, the insider suggests that Prithviraj is more likely to face eviction this weekend. The source revealed, “Until yesterday, everyone thought Shekar Basha was the one to go. But as of now, it looks like Prithviraj will be out, although anything can change at the last minute.”

This revelation has stirred up conversations among fans, many of whom are shocked by the sudden shift. Online discussions have heated up, with many viewers now agreeing that Prithviraj’s exit seems likely, despite his initial support. The final verdict, however, remains unpredictable, as Bigg Boss is known for last-minute twists and surprises.

Will Prithviraj be the one to walk out? Or will Shekar Basha’s name still be

in the danger zone? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu.