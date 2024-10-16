Bigg Boss Telugu 8 braces for jaw-dropping elimination, bottom 2

Hyderabad: The tension in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house is at an all-time high as new week brings the fear of elimination for more than half of the contestants. The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is currently in its sixth week.

The nine contestants who are on the chopping block this week are —

Prerana

Hariteja

Nabeel Afridi

Naga Manikanta

Gautham

Tasty Teja

Nikhil

Prithviraj

Yashmi

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination

Voting lines are open now. Early trends and online polls suggest that wildcard contestants are receiving fewer votes than their regular counterparts. Among the nominees, Gautham, Hariteja, and Tasty Teja are currently trailing in the vote count, placing them in the danger zone.

According to insiders, wildcard entrants Gautham and Tasty Teja are at the highest risk of being eliminated this week. One of them is expected to leave the house for sure.

Eliminated Contestants

So far, the show has seen the elimination of Bezawada Bebakka in the first week, followed by Shekar Basha, Abhai Naveen, Soniya, Aditya Om, Nainika, and Kirrak Seetha.

With suspense building, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will walk out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house next. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the results.