Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Fans predict SHE will get eliminated next

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 nears its conclusion, the excitement and tension among fans have reached a fever pitch. With just two weeks left for the grand finale, scheduled for December 15, the show has entered its final and most crucial phase.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a possible extension, it has been confirmed that the show will wrap up as planned.

Last week, audiences were taken by surprise with a shocking double elimination, which saw contestants Tasty Teja and Prithvi exiting the house. Their ouster has left fans divided, but the focus has now shifted to the last round of nominations, which could determine the final 5 or 6 contestants of this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Last Nominations

This week, six contestants have been nominated for eviction:

Nikhil

Gautham

Prerana

Nabeel Afridi

Vishnupriya

Rohini

Interestingly, Avinash is the only contestant who has been declared safe, while the remaining housemates are now fighting to secure their spot in the grand finale.

Rohini To Get Evicted?

The spotlight is on Rohini, who has found herself nominated for the first time this season. Known for her consistent performance, her nomination has come as a shock to many. However, early buzz among fans and social media discussions suggests that Rohini might be at the highest risk of elimination this week.

Vishnupriya is also being seen as a potential contender for elimination, but most audience polls are leaning toward Rohini as the likeliest candidate to leave the house. If this happens, it will be a disappointing end to her Bigg Boss journey, especially as she was just two steps away from the finale.

The final nominations have left fans speculating and debating who deserves to make it to the coveted top 5. All eyes are now on the weekend episode when the host will announce the name of the contestant leaving the house.

